Bismarck man gets 15 years for raping unconscious teen girl

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to buying alcohol for a teenage girl and raping her while she was asleep or passed out was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.
John Burnette III, 43, must also spend five years on supervised probation and register as a sex offender upon his release.
“The acts that you committed were horrendous,” South Central District Judge James Hill said in sentencing Burnette.
The girl told police she drank at Burnette’s residence and awoke to him raping her. Police said they found evidence on Burnette’s phone that he photographed the girl and distributed the photos, and that he bought alcohol for her.
Burnette in July 2020 was charged with felony sexual assault, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of prohibited materials, and failure to register as a sex offender, along with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The sentence recommended by Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Karlei Neufeld -- 20 years with five years suspended -- was warranted and “absolutely necessary,” Hill said.
Defense attorney Alex Kelsch asked for a sentence of 10 years, a request Burnette echoed when he addressed Hill. Some of the elders in his family are in poor health and “I don’t want to bury any relatives while I’m incarcerated,” Burnette said.
Hill said Burnette destroyed the victim’s life and that his actions carry significant consequences.
“Life is still going to pass you by,” the judge said.
Burnette is already required to register as a sex offender because of a sex crime conviction in 2010. Court documents show he was sentenced to serve five years in prison in that case. He pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in 2015 and again in 2016.
