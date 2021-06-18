Bismarck man gets 15 years for raping unconscious teen girl

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to buying alcohol for a teenage girl and raping her while she was asleep or passed out was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

John Burnette III, 43, must also spend five years on supervised probation and register as a sex offender upon his release.

“The acts that you committed were horrendous,” South Central District Judge James Hill said in sentencing Burnette.

The girl told police she drank at Burnette’s residence and awoke to him raping her. Police said they found evidence on Burnette’s phone that he photographed the girl and distributed the photos, and that he bought alcohol for her.

Burnette in July 2020 was charged with felony sexual assault, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of prohibited materials, and failure to register as a sex offender, along with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sentence recommended by Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Karlei Neufeld -- 20 years with five years suspended -- was warranted and “absolutely necessary,” Hill said.