A Bismarck man who police say had 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle and apartment has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Richard Gourneau, 65, in March pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy, according to court records. He was arrested in April 2022 after police found the drugs, scales and other drug paraphernalia during a probation search.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland recommended Gourneau be placed at Federal Medical Center Rochester, where he will undergo cancer treatment. Hovland also ordered that Gourneau spend 10 years on supervised release.

Gourneau pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to deliver in March 2014 and was ordered to spend two years on probation. In December of that year, he pleaded guilty to felony theft, terrorizing and five counts of felony aggravated assault. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years on probation in that case.