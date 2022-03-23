Bismarck man found guilty of manslaughter

A jury on Wednesday found a Bismarck man guilty of manslaughter in connection with a July 2020 crash on Interstate 94.

Timothy McLaughlin, 25, will be sentenced later.

McLaughlin was driving a commercial vehicle west near Sterling on July 15 when it crashed into other vehicles that had slowed for another crash, according to an affidavit. MariKay Mathes, 52, of Chilton, Wisconsin, died in the crash.

An investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol indicated that McLaughlin did not brake before the crash, and that he had been distracted by his cellphone. He had been using his phone to search the internet for "adult material," as well as for text messaging and GPS navigation leading up to the crash, the affidavit alleged.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer asked South Central District Judge David Reich for a 10-year prison sentence, which is the maximum for manslaughter. The jury also found McLaughlin guilty of two counts of misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving; both counts are punishable by as much as a year in jail. Reich ordered a presentence investigation.

Defense attorney William Delmore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0