A Bismarck man drowned in the Missouri River off the shore of Kimball Bottoms Recreational Area.

Franzyano Franz, 22, died Saturday morning, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the scene about 5:30 a.m. on a report of people struggling to swim in the water. Deputies first located Dredan Milk, 20, of Bismarck, struggling to swim about 40 yards from the shore. A rescue swimmer from the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team was able to rescue him.

Authorities were informed of another person who had gone under the water before their arrival. The search efforts turned up Franz, who was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:40 a.m.