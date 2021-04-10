Bismarck man dies in motorcycle, car crash

A 53-year-old Bismarck man died Friday evening when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on Memorial Highway in Mandan.
The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle was eastbound in the right lane of the highway when it collided with a Ford Taurus driven by Ronald Newman, 78, of Mandan, as he was making a left turn onto Third Street Southeast, the patrol said. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. Newman was not injured.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. and remains under investigation, the patrol said.
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
