 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man dies in motorcycle, car crash
0 comments

Bismarck man dies in motorcycle, car crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic state trooper vehicle
Mike McCleary

A 53-year-old Bismarck man died Friday evening when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on Memorial Highway in Mandan.

The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle was eastbound in the right lane of the highway when it collided with a Ford Taurus driven by Ronald Newman, 78, of Mandan, as he was making a left turn onto Third Street Southeast, the patrol said. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. Newman was not injured.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. and remains under investigation, the patrol said.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News