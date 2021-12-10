Bismarck man convicted of attempted murder, assault

A Burleigh County jury has found a Bismarck man guilty of attempted murder and five other felonies stemming from an August 2020 stabbing.

Dalton Peltier, 34, was accused of stabbing Joseph Bernhardt in the left bicep, according to a police affidavit.

Peltier, Bernhardt and a woman went from a bar to Bernhardt’s 90th Avenue Northeast residence. Peltier later believed Bernhardt had sexually assaulted the woman and confronted him. Peltier punched Bernhardt and stabbed him with a kitchen knife, police said. Bernhardt was not charged with sexual assault.

The jury deliberated about four hours Thursday before convicting Peltier of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and three counts of terrorizing, court documents show.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date wasn't immediately listed in court records.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold declined comment on the verdict. Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Criminal mischief carries a maximum punishment of 10 years behind bars, and the aggravated assault and terrorizing charges each carry the potential for five years.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.