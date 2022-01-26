 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man cited in SUV, train collision

Bismark police have identified a resident who was injured Tuesday when his SUV was struck by a train at the South 24th Street crossing.

Jerald Bittner, 77, attempted to stop because the crossing arm was down but his vehicle slid onto the tracks, Bismarck police said. The train struck the front driver side and dragged the SUV west some 700 feet before stopping. Train signals and crossing signals were functioning, authorities said.

Bittner was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. He was cited for care required and disobeying a signal indicating approach of a train.

