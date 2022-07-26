 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man charged with soliciting teen boys

A Bismarck man was arrested after allegedly asking a group of teenage boys if they would have sex with him.

Austin Verhasselt, 36, faces three solicitation of a minor charges -- two misdemeanors for minors 15 and older and one felony charge for a minor under 15. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and had bond set at $1,000.

A Burleigh County sheriff's deputy responded to a call at McDowell Dam around 6 p.m. Monday, according to an affidavit. The caller said Verhasselt approached him and his friends and asked them to perform sexual acts on him.

Verhasselt told authorities that he wanted to sleep with the teens and had asked them if they wanted to sleep with him, an affidavit said. Verhasselt allegedly said he assumed the boys were older than 18 because of their height.

Austin Verhasselt

Austin Verhasselt

 PROVIDED

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

