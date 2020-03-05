Bismarck man charged with sexual assault

Bismarck man charged with sexual assault

A Bismarck man is in custody after being accused of raping a girl in his care while she was sleeping, police say.

Antwone Rivers, 39, made his initial court appearance Thursday. Police say the girl early this week informed a school counselor “that something bad had happened."

Rivers is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $100,000 cash bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

