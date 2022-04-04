Bismarck man charged with robbery in Sunday grocery store incident

A 34-year-old man accused of threatening workers at a Bismarck grocery store and attempting to gain access to a till is charged with felony robbery.
Gabriel Gonzalez, of Bismarck, was arrested about 3 p.m. Sunday when police responded to a call that a man was acting aggressively toward employees at Cash Wise Foods on Expressway, according to an affidavit. Gonzales allegedly went behind the service counter and pushed his way toward the till. He told workers to give him money, and threatened to kill one of them when they refused, police said.
Gonzalez appeared to be under the influence of a substance because he “seemed confused and struggled providing his name,” the affidavit states.
Gonzalez appeared in court Monday. He faces a possible 10-year prison term if he’s convicted. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.