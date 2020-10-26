Bismarck man charged with murder

A Bismarck man who turned himself into police on Friday told them he was tired of another man’s teasing when he pulled a handgun and shot the man to death, an affidavit from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department alleges.
Diego Ashton, 28, was charged with murder on Monday. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.
Ashton told police he suffers from mental health issues and that Robert Becker, 47, had always given him a hard time about it. The two were riding in a car together on Friday when Ashton told Becker how he was feeling. Becker laughed, and Ashton told police he’d “had enough,” according to the affidavit filed by Deputy Jared Lemieux.
The two drove to a closed Misty Waters Gas Station northwest of Bismarck, where Ashton told Becker he had to urinate. When he was finished he “turned around and pulled a gun on Becker and fired his gun at Becker,” the affidavit alleges. He pulled Becker out of the vehicle and drove off, according to authorities.
Ashton later turned himself in at the Bismarck Police Department. Deputies investigating at the gas station found 10 spent shell casings, according to the affidavit. A handgun and an empty 10-round magazine were found in the vehicle, authorities said.
One of Ashton's family members told police the men knew each other and had argued in the past but always made up, according to the affidavit. They had argued a couple of days earlier, she told police, and she thought because they were going for a ride that they had patched things up.
The murder charge against Ashton carries the possibility of life in prison if he’s convicted. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
