Bismarck man charged with kidnapping, burglary

A Bismarck man faces two felony charges for allegedly threatening a woman at knifepoint and assaulting her as he forced her to drive to his residence, according to court documents.

Carlos Mendez Jr., 32, made his initial court appearance on Monday. He is charged with felony kidnapping and burglary, and three misdemeanors including the violation of a protection order that was issued in November.

Police were called to a Bismarck hospital early Friday morning for a report of an assault, according to an affidavit. A 34-year-old woman told police Mendez, her ex-boyfriend, was in her home and holding a knife when she returned about 2 a.m. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t listen to him, then made her drive him to a residence on Grandview Lane. He struck the woman multiple times as they drove, police say.

Mendez is scheduled for trial in April for domestic violence, endangerment, theft and drug charges. Those charges were filed in October.

No attorney is listed for Mendez in court documents.

