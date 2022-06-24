Bismarck man charged with felony in apartment fire

A 28-year-old man has been charged with starting a fire that authorities say forced the evacuation of a 24-unit apartment building in Bismarck and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

John Fithngan, of Bismarck, is charged with endangering by fire or explosion. It’s a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence if he’s convicted.

Emergency workers responded to 427 West Century Ave. about 12:30 a.m. Monday. Fire was showing from a second-floor apartment and smoke was coming from a detached garage, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. Firefighters and police had to notify residents and assist them in exiting the building, according to a police affidavit.

Fithngan allegedly admitted to police that he used a lighter to start blankets on fire at two locations in his apartment. He told police he didn’t start the garage fire “or didn’t remember doing it,” the affidavit states. The document doesn't outline a possible motive.

Seventeen units in the building were occupied at the time of the fire and all of the occupants were displaced. Firefighters stopped the fire in the unit where it started and put out the garage fire. The apartment fire caused smoke damage throughout the second and third floors of the three-story building, the fire department said.

The property manager estimated the damage amount to be more than $200,000, the police affidavit states.

An attorney isn’t listed for Fithngan in court documents. He made his initial court appearance Friday.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.