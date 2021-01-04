Bismarck man charged with felonies for alleged BB gun shots, threats

A Bismarck man accused of firing a BB gun at a Sweet Avenue residence, pouring gas around it and threatening to kill one of the people inside was charged Monday with two felonies.

Officers responded to a 6 p.m. call on Thursday that Roger Hacker Jr., 22, was shooting the residence with a BB handgun and arguing with the woman who called police, according to an affidavit. Police say he threatened to burn the house down while three people were inside, broke glass on an exterior door, damaged a vehicle and shot holes in an air conditioning unit.

Hacker's alleged threats to kill one of the people inside the house and shoot police when they arrived were recorded by the woman who called police, the affidavit states.

Hacker is charged with terrorizing and a second felony shown Monday afternoon in court records only as a general charge. No attorney is listed for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0