Bismarck man charged with attempted murder

A 23-year-old man was charged Wednesday with attempted murder for allegedly choking a woman while the two were patients at Sanford Health Bismarck in July.

Police allege Jacob Gullickson, of Bismarck, put a 50-year-old woman in a choke hold that impeded her airflow to the point where she was unable to make any noise, according to an affidavit.

Gullickson allegedly threatened the woman before choking her and told police his intent was to kill her, the affidavit states. It does not say whether the two knew one another, what led to the alleged incident or why the two were in the hospital.

Court records show that Gullickson has been ordered to appear in court later. No attorney is listed for him.

