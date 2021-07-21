Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in yo-yo string attack

A Bismarck man who police say tried to strangle his girlfriend with a modified yo-yo string has been charged with attempted murder and three other felonies.

The woman on Tuesday morning was driving Derek Dillman, 32, to the Bismarck Police Department, where he planned to turn himself in on outstanding warrants. Dillman repeatedly kicked the dash and the windshield and threatened to kill the woman, who ran a stoplight in an effort to more quickly reach the police station, according to a police affidavit. It did not say what prompted Dillman's alleged outburst.

Dillman allegedly wrapped the yo-yo string around her neck as she pulled into the parking lot. The string broke and she was able to leave the car and go inside the station, according to the affidavit. Dillman drove away in the car.

Police found Dillman on Tuesday afternoon as he rode a minibike on Washington Street. He ignored commands to stop, telling police he had to get to the Capitol, authorities said. He was arrested on the Capitol grounds.

The woman told police Dillman had modified the yo-you string to be used as a garotte because he believed the string could sever a human head. A garotte is a wire, cord or apparatus used to strangle someone.

Dillman in addition to attempted murder is charged with felony aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police. He also faces misdemeanors for driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to law enforcement. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court documents.

