Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who Bismarck police allege stabbed another man five times was charged Monday with attempted murder, according to court records.

Benjamin Bermudes, 27, of Bismarck, was sought by police after an incident Friday at a West Arbor Avenue residence. He was arrested Sunday.

A woman who lived at the residence told police she awoke to loud noises in her living room, where Bermudes and the man who was stabbed had been earlier. Bermudes was on top of the man, an affidavit said, and when the woman pulled Bermudes away she noticed the other man had stab wounds on his neck and chest.

The woman and the two men knew one another. The woman told officers she was pregnant with Bermudes’ child and had relations with the other man in the past, according to the affidavit. Authorities did not identify the other man.

Medical staff told police that two of the wounds had cut jugular veins, one had cut the man’s trachea and a fourth had hit the man’s spinal cord. The fifth was on the left rib cage and not life-threatening, the affidavit said.

Bermudes made his initial court appearance on Monday. He faces the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1