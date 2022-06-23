Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and stabbing her in the chest.
Bryan Schiefelbein, 49, was arrested late Wednesday after police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3100 block of East Rosser Avenue. The woman told police Schiefelbein put one hand on her neck and she saw that he had a knife. He stabbed her and said he was going to kill her, then said he was going to prison and told her not to press charges, according to an affidavit.
Schiefelbein at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center repeatedly asked if the woman was OK and said “I didn’t mean to,” according to police.
Authorities said the woman suffered a 2-inch-long cut, but they did not indicate how severe the injury was.
Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schiefelbein is scheduled to enter a plea on July 25.
