Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Bryan Schiefelbein, 49, was arrested late Wednesday after police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 3100 block of East Rosser Avenue. The woman told police Schiefelbein put one hand on her neck and she saw that he had a knife. He stabbed her and said he was going to kill her, then said he was going to prison and told her not to press charges, according to an affidavit.