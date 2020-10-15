Bismarck man charged with assault

A Bismarck man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly pointing a gun at two people and assaulting one of them, according to a police affidavit.
Chato Wiest, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, court records show.
Police at about 2 a.m. responded to a call of a physical dispute in the 1700 block of Grandview Lane. Officers broke down the entrance door after they determined a fight had started and after hearing a man threaten to shoot someone.
A woman in the apartment told police Wiest and another man had fought and Wiest at one point had struck the man with the stock of a rifle. Police say they obtained video from the woman that shows Wiest waving the gun in several directions, yelling and threatening the man. Wiest also pointed the gun at the woman and the man, police said. Officers found a round of ammunition in the chamber of the gun when they entered the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Wiest made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.
