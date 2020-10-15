Bismarck man charged with assault

Police at about 2 a.m. responded to a call of a physical dispute in the 1700 block of Grandview Lane. Officers broke down the entrance door after they determined a fight had started and after hearing a man threaten to shoot someone.

A woman in the apartment told police Wiest and another man had fought and Wiest at one point had struck the man with the stock of a rifle. Police say they obtained video from the woman that shows Wiest waving the gun in several directions, yelling and threatening the man. Wiest also pointed the gun at the woman and the man, police said. Officers found a round of ammunition in the chamber of the gun when they entered the apartment, according to the affidavit.