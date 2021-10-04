Bismarck man charged with abuse; baby flown to Fargo

A Bismarck man has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse after police say his 1-month-old son suffered seizures and bruising to his head and legs, and showed signs of other injuries that may have occurred in the middle of September.

The charges against Jaydenle Bushard, 22, carry possible 10-year prison sentences. He made his initial court appearance Monday and will enter pleas later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Friday responded to a residence on the 4100 block of Lockport Street on a call that the baby was unresponsive. He was taken to a Bismarck emergency room and later flown to Fargo for further treatment. His injuries included bruising on both legs, scratches, a bruise on his chin, and bruising on the right and back left portion of his head, according to a police affidavit.

A doctor told police that an X-ray showed healing rib fractures and fractures to the child’s legs. The baby had been admitted to the hospital on Sept. 15. A chest X-ray at that time showed no rib fractures. Doctors said the rib and leg fractures likely happened between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1, according to the affidavit.