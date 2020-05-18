Bismarck man charged with 27 sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bismarck man charged in April with seven sex crimes now faces 27 additional charges for luring minors, sexual assault of minors, and using minors in a sexual performance, court records show.

Dawson Rouse, 21, was charged Monday with 19 felonies, six of which carry potential 20-year prison sentences if he's convicted, and eight misdemeanors.

Rouse in April was charged with seven sex crimes for allegedly luring and having sex with minors. The new charges relate to a continued investigation that police say produced “numerous additional victims.”

In the new charges, Rouse is accused of sending lewd photos to minors and enticing them to send lewd photos to him, luring minors through electronic means, and having sex with girls in their early teens.

Rouse is in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday. Court documents do not list an attorney for him in the most recent charges.

