Bismarck man charged in toy gun incident involving officer

A Bismarck man arrested for allegedly pointing what was later deemed to be a toy gun at a police officer has been charged with terrorizing.

Joseph Williams, 42, also is charged with misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function. Terrorizing is a felony that carries a possible five-year prison sentence.

A deputy Burleigh County sheriff saw Williams point “what appeared to be a shiny revolver-style handgun” at a passing Bismarck police squad car on East Rosser Avenue on Thursday, according to an affidavit. Williams after seeing the deputy allegedly put the gun in his waistband and ran inside a garage. Police said they found the gun when they executed a search warrant. It “bears a resemblance with that of a real firearm” and could be confused for a real one from a distance or a moving vehicle, the affidavit states.

Williams when he was transported to Burleigh Morton Detention Center allegedly refused to exit the squad car and became combative, the document states. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Williams is set for an Aug. 10 trial on an unrelated charge of felonious restraint.

