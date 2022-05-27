Bismarck man charged for child pornography

A Bismarck man who police say had numerous child pornography images on his cellphone has been charged with four felonies.

Two of the charges against Brett Rittenbach, 36, could each send him to prison for 20 years.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible uploads of child pornography led Bismarck police to Rittenbach’s home, according to an affidavit. Officers during the execution of a search warrant found “numerous images of child sexual exploitation,” the affidavit states.

Rittenbach is charged with two counts of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, and two lesser felonies for possession prohibited materials, court documents show. Defense attorney Alex Kelsch did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

