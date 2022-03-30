Bismarck man charged for alleged hammer attack

A Bismarck man arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a hammer and then engaging in a standoff with police has been formally charged.

Kirk Wilkie, 32, is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

He was booked around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Bismarck police and the West Dakota SWAT team responded Monday night to a 34-year-old Bismarck man being struck with a claw hammer.

A police affidavit says two men were playing video games while Wilkie was walking around the residence with the hammer and "was paranoid."

Wilkie allegedly struck one of the men after asking the two men a question they didn't hear. The man suffered a 1-inch laceration above his left eyebrow that required stitches, according to the affidavit.