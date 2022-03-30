Bismarck man charged for alleged hammer attack

A Bismarck man arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a hammer and then engaging in a standoff with police has been formally charged.
Kirk Wilkie, 32, is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
He was booked around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. No attorney was listed for him in court records.
Bismarck police and the West Dakota SWAT team responded Monday night to a 34-year-old Bismarck man being struck with a claw hammer.
A police affidavit says two men were playing video games while Wilkie was walking around the residence with the hammer and "was paranoid."
Wilkie allegedly struck one of the men after asking the two men a question they didn't hear. The man suffered a 1-inch laceration above his left eyebrow that required stitches, according to the affidavit.
Officers tried to get Wilkie to leave the residence, but he refused and displayed a hammer and knife at police, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.
The SWAT team served search and arrest warrants at the residence. Authorities used a chemical irritant to get Wilkie out of the home early Tuesday.
He suffered self-inflicted wounds while he was barricaded and was taken to a local hospital, according to police. They did not elaborate on the nature of the wounds. No officers were injured.
A judge had ordered the hospital to notify police if Wilkie were to try to leave against medical advice, and to not discharge him without an officer present.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.