Bismarck man charged after police find 3 pounds of meth in apartment

A Bismarck man faces a felony drug charge after police say they found 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle and Main Street apartment.

Richard Gourneau Sr., 64, also had scales and other drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to an affidavit. He allegedly told police he was getting rid of the meth for someone.

Police found the meth during a probation search on Wednesday, the affidavit states. Gourneau pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to deliver in March 2014 and was ordered to spend two years on probation. In December of that year, he pleaded guilty to felony theft, terrorizing and five counts of felony aggravated assault. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years on probation.

Gourneau on the new charge faces the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

