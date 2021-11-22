Bismarck man charged after alleged threat at downtown bar

A Bismarck man who police say was thrown out of a downtown bar and tried to reenter later while carrying a club and a machete has been charged with terrorizing.

Michael Schlosser, 55, made his initial court appearance Monday. He was in custody pending $5,000 cash bail.

Police were called to Borrowed Buck’s Roadhouse about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after Schlosser allegedly caused a disturbance. Staff told police they physically removed Schlosser from the bar, and he returned later with a wooden club and a machete, according to an affidavit. Staff were able to keep him from reentering the bar.

Officers found Schlosser at his downtown apartment. They asked him to step out, and he turned and put his hands behind his back without being asked, police said.

Schlosser told police that bouncers at the bar hit him in the back of the head and held him to the ground for no reason. He said he went to his apartment, got the weapons and went back to the bar “to put the fear of God in them,” according to the affidavit.

An attorney isn’t listed for Schlosser in court documents.

Schlosser pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, interference with an emergency phone call, and two counts of terrorizing in 2005. A five-year prison sentence was suspended during five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to terrorizing in March 2019 and was sentenced to a year in prison, which was suspended for the duration of a year on probation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.