Bismarck man arrested with fentanyl pills bought online, police say

Authorities have arrested a Bismarck man they say possessed more than 800 fentanyl pills he allegedly purchased online.

Lazeric Shumpert, 24, was arrested Tuesday when Bismarck police assisted North Dakota Parole and Probation officials in a search of Shumpert’s West Divide Avenue apartment, according to an affidavit.

Police say they found 819 fentanyl pills worth more than $32,000. Shumpert allegedly admitted that he ordered the pills online, had them delivered to a local address, and sold them for profit. They also found scales, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash, the affidavit states.

Fentanyl pills sell for $40 or $50 each in the Bismarck area. Shumpert paid about $8 each, police say. Authorities did not detail where Shumpert allegedly purchased them online or how he paid for them.

Shumpert in August was placed on 1 ½ years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of drug possession with the intent to deliver. A three-year prison term was suspended.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Shumpert. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday on a Class A felony drug charge that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

