Bismarck man arrested for sexual assault, buying alcohol for minor

A Bismarck man who is a registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for allegedly buying alcohol for someone under age 18, having sex with that person when the person passed out, and taking lewd photos, according to police.

John Burnette, 42, was arrested for sexual assault, possessing prohibited materials, violating sex offender registration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The alleged acts took place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday at an East Rosser Avenue residence, he said.