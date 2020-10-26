Bismarck man arrested for pointing gun at bar patrons

A man who police say pointed a gun at patrons of a Bismarck bar and threatened to fire the weapon has been charged with terrorizing, court documents show.

Dshawn Johnson, also known as Kwantrell Johnson, 20, of Bismarck, was arrested early Saturday. Police were called to Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse about 12:45 a.m. on a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot. Officers used a description of the vehicle in which Johnson was riding and made a traffic stop on South Third Street. Johnson allegedly fled on foot but was arrested a short time later, according to an affidavit.

A bar security guard and two men at the bar told police Johnson pointed a revolver at them, according to the affidavit. Authorities say a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun were found in the vehicle Johnson was in. The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Foote, allegedly picked up the revolver after Johnson tossed it to the ground in the parking lot but told police he knew nothing about the gun. He is charged with a misdemeanor for providing false information to law enforcement.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court documents. Johnson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0