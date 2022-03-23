Bismarck man arrested for murder after shooting

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder stemming from a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Wednesday morning at a Hawken Street apartment complex in northwest Bismarck.

Kyle Riley, 26, of Bismarck, was arrested about 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:50 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.

A witness told police that Riley shot the man from the window of a pickup truck. Police found the abandoned pickup in the Brandon Loop area about 9:45 a.m. Information led investigators to the 2500 block of East Broadway, where they set up surveillance. A man matching Riley's description left that area in a car about 12:24 p.m. He was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. after police initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Avenue C, Gardiner said.

The lieutenant said police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and that Riley and the 22-year-old knew each other.

Detectives asked that people who live in the area contact the department if they have any video evidence from door bell cameras or other home surveillance cameras.

Police blocked off roads near the incident Wednesday morning. Students at Centennial Elementary sheltered in place, which means they continued to receive instruction but didn't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents. BPS Spokesman Steve Koontz said the school's shelter in place order ended around 12:45 p.m.

(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story. Check back for updates.)

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.