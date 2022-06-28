Bismarck man arrested for Monday burglaries

A Bismarck man is charged with several felonies tied to break-ins at two apartments in the span of half an hour Monday.

Thomas Edwards, 37, faces two felony counts each of burglary and terrorizing, and one count of aggravated assault. He’s also charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

Police allege he broke into an apartment on West Capitol Avenue through a window about 10:30 p.m. He attempted to steal a backpack and other items before he was confronted by the woman who occupied the apartment, according to an affidavit. He attacked her and shoved her to the ground, and also threatened to kill her, the affidavit states. He left the area on a motorcycle.

Police about 10:50 p.m. responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment on North Fourth Street. Edwards allegedly forced his way into the apartment and attacked the man inside by grabbing him by the throat. The man was able to pin Edwards against a wall but backed away when Edwards pulled a pocket knife, according to the affidavit. The man provided police with Edwards’ wallet, which was left behind and contained materials identifying Edwards.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Edwards’ residence in an East Broadway mobile home park and arrested him there. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

A judge placed Edwards on probation in February after he pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials have reopened that case and filed a petition to revoke his probation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.