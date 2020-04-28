Bismarck man arrested for luring minors, sexual assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bismarck man who police allege lured teenage girls by electronic means and forced himself on a 13-year-old was charged Monday with seven felonies, court records show.

Dawson Rouse, 21, is accused of pressuring the girls into exchanging lewd photos and videos after becoming Snapchat friends with them, police say. He allegedly talked some of the girls into sneaking out to meet him and had sex with one of them in a garage on his property.

The incidents allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and April 15, according to an affidavit. Police during the execution of an April 24 search warrant found evidence that matched the description given by the girl, the affidavit says.

Rouse was being held on $500,000 bail. He made his initial court appearance Monday. He is charged with four counts of luring minors by computer, along with promoting obscenity by a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance and sexual assault. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

