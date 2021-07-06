Bismarck man arrested for allegedly entering vehicle, threatening driver

A Bismarck man faces two felonies for allegedly entering a vehicle and threatening harm to the driver unless he was given a ride to a motel.

Chad Wounded Face, 35, is charged with unlawful entry to a vehicle and felonious restraint, court records show. Police say Wounded Face entered the vehicle of a 30-year-old man who was leaving a Capitol Avenue apartment parking lot about 8 p.m. Friday. Wounded Face grabbed the man’s wrist and told him to drive to La Quinta Inn and Suites “if you don’t want to get hurt,” police said.

The driver told police he feared for his safety because Wounded Face’s demeanor changed. The man went into the hotel because he thought Wounded Face would hurt someone. The man wrote hotel staff a note telling them to call police, according to an affidavit on file.

Wounded Face was arrested without incident, police said. No weapons were used and no one was hurt.

Wounded Face made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

