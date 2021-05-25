Bismarck man arrested after driverless car hits military recruiting office

A Bismarck man who police say has been denied admittance to the Marine Corps was arrested early Sunday after officials found a driverless vehicle with a sandbag on the accelerator had crashed into a military recruiting office building.
Bryan Burleson, 25, is charged with felony reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, court documents show.
Police just before 1 a.m. found the vehicle against the Armed Forces Career Center on Front Street, according to an affidavit. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle was in drive and still running. Burleson when located later had a key to the vehicle in his possession. Police said he told them he intended to use a backpack full of sand on the accelerator but then found a sandbag at a construction site. He allegedly let the vehicle drive through the parking lot and into the building, causing about $2,000 damage to the vehicle and an undetermined amount of damage to the building, police said.
The department’s bomb squad was called to the scene but no explosives were found in the vehicle, police said.
Burleson made his initial court appearance Monday. No attorney is listed for him in court records.