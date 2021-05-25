Bismarck man arrested after driverless car hits military recruiting office

Police just before 1 a.m. found the vehicle against the Armed Forces Career Center on Front Street, according to an affidavit. The driver's side door was open and the vehicle was in drive and still running. Burleson when located later had a key to the vehicle in his possession. Police said he told them he intended to use a backpack full of sand on the accelerator but then found a sandbag at a construction site. He allegedly let the vehicle drive through the parking lot and into the building, causing about $2,000 damage to the vehicle and an undetermined amount of damage to the building, police said.