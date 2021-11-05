Bismarck man arrested after chase in Fargo

A state trooper at about 10:30 p.m. attempted to stop Glen Reiner, 33, for going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Reiner exited northbound Interstate 29 onto 13th Ave., went south on the interstate and then west on Interstate 94, according to authorities. A West Fargo police officer deployed the tire deflation device, which took out two tires on the pickup, the patrol said.