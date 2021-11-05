 Skip to main content
Bismarck man arrested after chase in Fargo

A Bismarck man was arrested Thursday in Fargo after a police chase that ended when authorities used a tire deflation device to stop his vehicle.

A state trooper at about 10:30 p.m. attempted to stop Glen Reiner, 33, for going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Reiner exited northbound Interstate 29 onto 13th Ave., went south on the interstate and then west on Interstate 94, according to authorities. A West Fargo police officer deployed the tire deflation device, which took out two tires on the pickup, the patrol said.

Reiner was arrested on suspicion of fleeing and driving under the influence.

