Bismarck man accusing of targeting 15 teenage girls in 4 counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man indicted this week on federal sex crime charges allegedly targeted 15 girls ages 13 to 17 from four counties, and more charges could be filed before the investigation is complete, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said Thursday.

Dawson Rouse, 21, was indicted earlier this week on multiple counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.

The girls Rouse is accused of targeting are from the counties of Burleigh, Morton, Divide and Cass.

“In nine years as U.S. attorney for North Dakota, I’ve not seen a case that started off out of the gate as having this number of alleged victims,” Wrigley said, adding that more could surface as the investigation continues.

Rouse's attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment that were left after business hours Thursday.