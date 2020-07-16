Bismarck man accusing of targeting 15 teenage girls in 4 counties

A Bismarck man indicted this week on federal sex crime charges allegedly targeted 15 girls ages 13 to 17 from four counties, and more charges could be filed before the investigation is complete, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said Thursday.
Dawson Rouse, 21, was indicted earlier this week on multiple counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.
The girls Rouse is accused of targeting are from the counties of Burleigh, Morton, Divide and Cass.
“In nine years as U.S. attorney for North Dakota, I’ve not seen a case that started off out of the gate as having this number of alleged victims,” Wrigley said, adding that more could surface as the investigation continues.
Rouse's attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment that were left after business hours Thursday.
Wrigley said his office has had indictments in half a dozen other child porn and obscenity cases in the state in recent weeks, which he said underscores a concern that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic: Teens at home with time on their hands turn to their cellphones to pass the time. Crimes of this nature are “a real and present danger in our communities,” he said.
Wrigley said parents can contact local law enforcement or the U.S. attorney’s office if they suspect their children are being targeted.
Rouse in federal court faces several charges that carry mandatory 15-year minimum sentences, and some could send him to prison for life if he's convicted, Wrigley said. The U.S. attorney’s office also can carry the investigation beyond the state to regional, national and international levels.
“The investigation itself will meet with no jurisdictional boundaries at all,” Wrigley said.
He would not comment on whether others might be charged in the case.
Rouse in April was charged in Burleigh County with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” police said. The state charges against Rouse have been dismissed, but some could be recharged after the federal case, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said in motions to dismiss.
Rouse is in custody. He made his initial federal court appearance Thursday.
