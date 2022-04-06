 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man accused of stabbing his brother

A 38-year-old man is in custody for allegedly stabbing his brother, according to Bismarck police.

Derek Carda, of Bismarck, was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at a North Washington Street apartment, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Carda’s 33-year-old brother was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of three stab wounds after police found him at a local hotel, Gardiner said.

Carda also was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the lieutenant said. He was being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault. Formal charges were pending.

Police did not immediately indicate what led to the alleged stabbing.

Derek Carda

Derek Carda

 PROVIDED
