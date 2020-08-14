Bismarck man accused of shaking and injuring baby pleads guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man who told police he suffers from angry blackouts pleaded guilty Friday to causing a brain injury to a 2-month-old baby when he shook her and threw her into furniture.

Andrew Procive, 28, will be sentenced for felony child abuse after a presentence investigation and psychological evaluation are completed.

Procive was arrested in January after authorities were notified that the child had suffered severe head injuries, according to an affidavit. The child had been in Procive’s care during the day and appeared normal when the child’s mother spoke to Procive in a midday video chat.

Procive told police that when he’s angry he sometimes goes into a rage, blacks out, and is unable to control himself, the affidavit said. He told police he lost his temper while playing a video game, then shook the baby three times and at one point slammed her into a couch and mattress when he could not get her to stop crying, according to the affidavit. He told police the child was limp after he changed her diaper.

The baby was flown to a Fargo hospital for treatment. She was hospitalized for “quite some time,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said at the Friday hearing, adding that doctors have not been able to confirm if the child suffered any permanent injuries.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted the plea. Procive faces the possibility of 10 years in prison. Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.