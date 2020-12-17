 Skip to main content
Bismarck man accused of sexual assault

Bismarck man accused of sexual assault

A 43-year-old man is in custody for allegedly forcing himself on a young girl in Bismarck after giving her an intoxicant.

Emmitt Klein, 43, who in court records has West Fargo and Bismarck addresses, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one of which could send him to prison for life if he’s convicted.

The girl told police that Klein forced himself on her in two separate incidents in the spring and summer of 2019. She had difficulty moving after Klein allegedly gave her what he told her was chocolate, according to an affidavit. Klein denied any sexual contact with the girl, police say.

Klein is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center pending $500,000 cash bail. No attorney is listed for him in court records. He also is listed as a fugitive from justice in Colorado, according to the center’s website.

