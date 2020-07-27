Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at woman's head

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at woman's head

Bismarck police on Friday talked a man out of his apartment and arrested him for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head and threatening to kill her, according to a police affidavit.

Travis Nagel, 53, of Bismarck, made his initial court appearance on Monday and was charged with terrorizing. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

Nagel during an argument with the woman at her apartment pulled a gun and put it to the back of her head, police allege. He left her apartment and went to his, which is in the same building. Police contacted him by phone and arrested him when he came out. He did not have a gun on him when arrested, police say.

Travis Nagel

Travis Nagel

 PROVIDED
