Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at two people

A man who authorities say pointed a gun at two people while swearing and yelling at them on Sunday was charged Monday with three felonies, court records show.

Austin Benedict, 25, of Bismarck, was charged with two counts of terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm, court records show. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.

The alleged gun-pointing incident took place at an East Broadway mobile home park where police had responded on Saturday to a call of a domestic dispute involving Benedict. Police say Benedict may have been angry because he believed the people were the ones who called officers.

Police say they found in Benedict’s car a handgun that matched the description they were given. They also found spent shell casings in the area to which Benedict had fled after the confrontation with the two and from where they said they heard shots.

Benedict made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

