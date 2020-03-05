Bismarck man accused of killing infant daughter convicted of murder

“That doesn’t just happen,” she said.

Rivera-Rieffel caused the infant's death either by striking, shaking or applying “crushing force,” according to the prosecutor. He showed little emotion for his daughter in the presence of emergency workers -- referring to her as “the baby” instead of calling her by name. He at one point expressed concern that the child’s injuries might “come back to us,” Lawyer said.

“He was calm, unemotional,” she said. “He was more worried about himself than (the baby).”

Morrow said during his closing argument that an “absence of facts” in the state’s case left it incomplete. The state wanted jurors to speculate on theories that weren’t supported by facts. The state didn’t produce a weapon and had no witnesses, and the alleged timing of the child’s injuries raised doubt, he said.

“It seems odd that the state would have you believe that he could intentionally cause these injuries, without any corresponding sound or noise, and that he would do that within minutes of knowing that the mother of his child was going to be home,” Morrow said.

The trial in South Central District Court in Bismarck began Monday. Jurors got the case late Thursday morning and reached a verdict midafternoon.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.