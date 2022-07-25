Bismarck man accused of injuring baby pleads guilty to child abuse

A Bismarck man whose baby suffered injuries that required him to be flown to a Fargo hospital for treatment pleaded guilty on Monday to child abuse under a deal with prosecutors.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr said he will not decide whether to accept the plea agreement for Jaydenle Bushard until after the completion of a presentence investigation and mental health evaluation.

Bushard, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child abuse. Each count carries a maximum 10-year sentence.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the plea deal calls for Bushard to serve a total of nine years behind bars -- consecutive 10-year sentences with all but three years suspended on each count.

Bismarck police last October responded to a call that Bushard's 1-month-old son was unresponsive. The baby's injuries included scratches, bruising on both legs, a bruise on his chin, and bruising on the right and back left portion of his head, according to a police affidavit. A doctor told police an X-ray also showed healing injuries that could have occurred two weeks earlier.

Police say Bushard told them he bounced the baby on his leg without supporting the infant's head, and said the baby hit his head on the wall while being bounced. Bushard further said he shook the child for about five seconds after which the infant suffered a seizure, authorities say. Bruising on the child's chin was caused by a bottle dropped from about waist height as the child lay on the floor, Bushard allegedly told police.