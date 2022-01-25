Bismarck man accused of endangering brother with quadriplegia

A Bismarck man faces a felony charge for allegedly failing to meet his disabled brother's basic needs and allowing him to lie in a waste-soaked bed.

Dondarro Watts, 33, faces an adult endangerment charge that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Bismarck police late last July executed a search warrant at a West Avenue C residence because they suspected Watts was dealing drugs. The residence was rented by Tony Watts, Dondarro Watts’ brother. Tony Watts has quadriplegia. Dondarro Watts had been arrested earlier that day on two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, which led to the search warrant for the residence.

Officers found Tony Watts in a filthy bed, dehydrated and hungry, the affidavit states. Responders found multiple soiled diapers piled in the bed, which authorities say had been left by Dondarro Watts because in-home care had stopped. Dondarro Watts after his arrest earlier that day made no effort to alert law enforcement that his brother was unattended or needed care, and made no phone calls from jail, police say.

Dondarro Watts after his own cellphone broke used his brother’s cellphone to arrange drug deals, authorities allege. Police said they found video on that phone that showed other officers had been at the home in mid-July. Follow-up investigation of that visit indicated that an in-home care nurse told officials that Tony Watts’ care might be terminated for the safety of nurses because they had witnessed multiple drug deals by Dondarro Watts, according to an affidavit.

Dondarro Watts is scheduled for a May 25 trial on the drug charges. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday on the latest charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney to speak for him in that case.

