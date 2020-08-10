You have permission to edit this article.
Bismarck man accused of causing baby's head, eye injuries

A Bismarck man faces a felony charge after police say he caused an infant's head and eye injuries and multiple bruises consistent with physical abuse, according to an affidavit on file.

Harley Peltier, 25, made his initial court appearance on Monday.

Authorities on Aug. 1 responded to a call from a babysitter that the infant was not breathing. The child was resuscitated and taken to a Bismarck hospital and later transferred to a Fargo hospital. The baby had lacerations, head trauma, retinal hemorrhages and bruises on his arm, wrists and feet, according to the affidavit.

The babysitter picked the child up from Peltier early on the morning of Aug. 1 and soon noticed blood in his diaper, police said. The baby became unresponsive that evening, the affidavit says.

Peltier denied causing any injury to the baby but told authorities he has had blackout incidents during which he becomes violent, police said.

Peltier is in custody pending $5,000 bail. He faces the possibility of 10 years in prison if convicted. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

