A Bismarck man has been charged with felony forgery after allegedly cashing multiple fraudulent checks at banks in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Aaron Hysell, 48, was arrested Tuesday after staff at Dakota Community Bank in Glen Ullin alerted the Morton County Sheriff's Office. A branch in Mandan had warned the Glen Ullin bank of Hysell passing forged checks and receiving money from banks in Lincoln, Bismarck and Mandan. The checks for $6,987 were made out to Hysell from Office & Technology Inc. in Bismarck, according to an affidavit.

Hysell spoke with authorities and allegedly admitted to cashing four checks in the area. He said he was homeless and was offered work by a man who claimed his father was the owner of Office & Technology, the affidavit said.

Bismarck police went to the business and found discrepancies between the checks Hysell allegedly cashed and real business checks, including different font and the lack of a phone number, according to the affidavit filed in Morton County.

An affidavit filed in Burleigh County states Hysell was recruited by two unknown men to cash the checks, and that Hysell did not know the checks were forged but realized something was "strange." He told authorities he was paid with money and food, according to the document.

Hysell faces a charge of forgery or counterfeiting in both counties. The charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.