Bismarck leaders discussing fireworks ban; matter could come before voters

“I want to ask why do we think that this is a topic that we need to explore?" he said. "Why is it now that we feel like this is something that the public wants to weigh in on? I don't see a hard enough why to put it on the ballot.”

City Attorney Janelle Combs brought up firework policies of neighboring cities. Mandan allows for small fireworks between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m. on July 2 and 3, and from 12 p.m. on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5 of each year. Lincoln allows them from July 1-5 from 12-10 p.m., except for July 4, when they are allowed until 1 a.m. the following morning.

Oban referenced statistics from 1989 during the discussion. There was a reported drop in police, fire and ambulance calls after the ban was put into effect. There were 425 police calls during the 1987 Fourth of July celebration but only 19 calls in 1988 following the ban. Fire and ambulance calls dropped from 16 and 11, respectively, to zero.

More information concerning impacts on sales tax and opinions from the fire and police departments will be gathered for a continued discussion after July 4. That could result in a measure being placed on the November ballot.

“This is an issue that we should have on the ballot for our voters to decide," Commissioner Nancy Guy said. "Either we put it on our ballot in November during general election or we wait for the next city election in 2022. I don't think it's a decision to make at the commission table.”

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alex.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0