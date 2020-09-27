Bismarck lawmaker, plastic surgeon Rick Becker applies to be North Dakota state health officer

Becker told the Tribune Sunday he would be willing to resign from his seat in the Legislature if he were offered the role, but "an offering would necessitate agreeing with the 10-point plan I have."

Becker said he thinks it's unlikely that Burgum would change course and offer him the job, but "just because it's unlikely doesn't mean you shouldn't try."

Burgum's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment this weekend on whether the governor was considering Becker for the role.

The application letter and plan, which was posted to the "Rick Becker For North Dakota" Facebook page, was sent after it became known that Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani had abruptly resigned after a quarantine order for close contacts was rescinded one day after it was announced.

The quarantine order, which included a potential Class B misdemeanor for close contacts to coronavirus cases who failed to quarantine for 14 days, triggered widespread public outcry and prompted Republican legislative leaders to ask the governor to remove the legal penalty.