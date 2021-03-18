Bismarck Larks seek to bring community together with upcoming season

The general manager of the Bismarck Larks is planning for a normal baseball season this year as coronavirus cases drop in the community and vaccine rates rise.
“How cool would it be after the year we had, everything we’ve been through, if we can sell out the season and get everybody back together and cheering and high fiving?” John Bollinger said. “Everyone misses that. By May 31, we could be in such a good place by that time, that it could be pretty exciting.”
The Larks held a season last year in spite of the pandemic, but limited capacity at games to 35%. The team could not travel or host traveling teams, so instead officials developed a modified season with three teams -- the Larks, the Bismarck Bull Moose and the Mandan Flickertails.
“You could tell it still meant a lot to fans to try to get that sense of normal in an unnormal time,” Bollinger said.
Similar to last season, the Larks will look to the ND Smart Restart guidelines for guidance along with consultation with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Bollinger said. The team is developing some safety guidelines that will be announced later this spring, he said.
“For this year, doing the right thing and making sure people are safe is our No 1 priority,” Bollinger said. “But at the same time, we know people really want that sense of getting back to normal, seeing their friends again, seeing their neighbors again, coming together as a community.”
Bollinger said he’s encouraged by the high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in North Dakota and optimistic that the Larks will be able to host games at full capacity when the season opens May 31.
To build excitement about the upcoming season, the Larks are partnering with The Bismarck Tribune on the golden Easter egg hunt. The Tribune will hide the golden egg in a public place in Bismarck-Mandan. Clues will be posted daily starting March 29 in the Tribune print and digital editions, on bismarcktribune.com and on the Tribune’s Facebook page.
The prize for finding the golden egg is $1,000 for a Tribune subscriber or Larks Flock member. Otherwise the prize is $500 plus a complimentary Larks Flock membership.
Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson encourages people to go to the Larks website to research Larks trivia to better understand the clues. It's at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/.
The Larks Flock membership includes tickets to the best games, such as the fireworks nights, the best seats, food, giveaways and other perks, Bollinger said. In addition, the Larks are starting to promote other family events such as an upcoming movie night in April that are open only to Flock members.
“We’re telling families, take back control, it’s your summer, and just prioritize fun. Put fun back at the top,” Bollinger said.