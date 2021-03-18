Bismarck Larks seek to bring community together with upcoming season

The general manager of the Bismarck Larks is planning for a normal baseball season this year as coronavirus cases drop in the community and vaccine rates rise.

“How cool would it be after the year we had, everything we’ve been through, if we can sell out the season and get everybody back together and cheering and high fiving?” John Bollinger said. “Everyone misses that. By May 31, we could be in such a good place by that time, that it could be pretty exciting.”

The Larks held a season last year in spite of the pandemic, but limited capacity at games to 35%. The team could not travel or host traveling teams, so instead officials developed a modified season with three teams -- the Larks, the Bismarck Bull Moose and the Mandan Flickertails.

“You could tell it still meant a lot to fans to try to get that sense of normal in an unnormal time,” Bollinger said.

Similar to last season, the Larks will look to the ND Smart Restart guidelines for guidance along with consultation with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Bollinger said. The team is developing some safety guidelines that will be announced later this spring, he said.

