Bismarck issues reminder on sign rules

The city of Bismarck is reminding residents about sign rules as the election and garage sale seasons get underway.

Political candidate signs are not allowed on the boulevard, utility poles or anything that is standing on the area between the sidewalk and street. Any signs in those areas are subject to be removed by city employees. More information is at www.bismarcknd.gov/1517/Political-Signs.

Rummage sale signs can be placed on private yards but not on public property. That eliminates boulevards, boulevard trees, stop signs, light poles, fire hydrants and traffic signals. It's also illegal to place handbills on vehicles

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

